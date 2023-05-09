A Gift Inside

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

$45.98

Buy Now Review It

A sweet way to send your love for Valentines Day or any occasion. 12 Fresh strawberries are lavishly hand-dipped in premium dark, milk and pink-tinted white chocolate confection, and decorated with drizzles and heart sprinkles. Product Note: Exposure to heat or sunlight may lead to melting/damage of product. Hence customers are expected to be available during the product delivery We dip our berries in premium chocolatey confection for an exceptional chocolate-lover's experience Each berry is hand dipped and decorated in our own kitchena for both culinary artistry and exquisitely decadent taste Freshness and premium quality Gift messaging available in checkout Country string: united-states-of-america Specialty: vegetarian A dozen ways to show you care or wish happy Valentine's day in the most scrumptious possible style. Our giant strawberries are lavishly hand-dipped in premium dark, milk and cupid pink white chocolate in our own kitchen, then decorated with heart sprinkles and chocolate drizzles for a heartfelt gift. All of our dipped strawberries are beautifully packed in our signature gift box with ice packs, then shipped overnight to ensure perfect arrival.