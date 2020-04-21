Breads Bakery

Chocolate And Cinnamon Babka – 3 Pack

This combo pack from the “Best Bakery in New York” comes with 2 Chocolate and 1 Cinnamon Babka. But good luck deciding which is your favorite. Our suggestion – brew yourself a cup of coffee and have a babka taste-off. There are worse ways to spend an afternoon. Chocolate Babkas are made with cultured butter from France, and a mixture of Nutella and Belgian dark-chocolate chips, all of which is spread over laminated dough that’s braided into a babka loaf. Immediately after baking, the babkas are bathed in sugar syrup to ensure a crisp, burnished crust and a rich, chocolate-veined interior that remains deliciously moist for days. Cinnamon Babkas are made with cultured butter from France, and a mix of cinnamon, raisins and walnuts, all of which is spread over laminated dough that’s braided into a babka loaf. Immediately after baking, the babkas are bathed in sugar syrup to ensure a crisp, burnished crust and a rich, cinnamon-buttery interior that remains deliciously moist for days.