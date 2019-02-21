Skip navigation!
Clothing
Swimwear
Tori Praver
Chloe Plunge Bralette Bikini Top
$99.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Structured wire inset Ruched sides Bikini top Lined Shell: 82% nylon/18% spandex Hand wash Imported, Sri Lanka Fabric from Italy Bottoms sold separately Style #TORIP40455
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Ruffle Strap Bikini Top
$79.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Xhilaration
High Leg High Waist Bikini Bottom
$17.98
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Athleta
Colorblock Swim Capri
$51.99
from
Athleta
BUY
DETAILS
Peony
Ink Gathered Bralette
$58.58
from
Peony
BUY
More from Tori Praver
DETAILS
Tori Praver
Andie One Piece
$159.00
$127.20
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tori Praver
Maelyn High Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
$79.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tori Praver
Desiree Bandeau Bikini Top
$110.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Tori Praver
Symone High Waisted Cheeky Bikini Bottoms
$89.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Oseree
Metallic Silver Lumiere One-shoulder Swimsuit
£180.00
from
Browns
BUY
DETAILS
BlueBella
Bluebella Mawson Wired Swimsuit
£46.00
£29.90
from
Simply Be
BUY
DETAILS
Boohoo Plus
Plus Animal Tie Waist Plunge Front Swimsuit
£20.00
£16.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
DETAILS
EVANS
Pink Floral Print Panelled Swimsuit
£38.00
£30.40
from
Evans
BUY
