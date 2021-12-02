Chillhouse

Chill Tips – Discoteca

A modern press-on nail from the authority in modern self-care. Chill Tips are salon-quality nail art that you can do in your Chillhome, with no mess, no wait time, and no smudges so you have more me-time. The kit includes: •24 nails to find your perfect fit •Dual-sided buffer and file •Cuticle stick •Non-toxic glue Sexy, sweet and full of self-love. This design takes our signature wave to a whole new level, with playful colors and an elongating pattern to make sure the last days of disco never come. Made with high-quality materials that are comfortable and fully customizable to your nail, using included tools, yet feel no heavier on nails than a classic gel mani. Attached with non-toxic and non-damaging glue.