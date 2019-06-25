Search
Products fromShopClothingOuterwear
Womenson

Chiffon Tunic - Brown

$155.00
At Clothia
This perfectly styled flutter of black chiffon creates a duster-style coat / tunic / dress that can be worn from day to night. It's accented with military-influenced ribbons and trim. In brown. Made in Russia.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Picks From Our Favorite New Online Stores
by Emily Ruane