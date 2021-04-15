Lou & Grey

Cherry Terry Sweatpants

$79.50

At LOFT

STYLE #557834 Embroidered with the sweetest cherries, this extra cozy terry pair is the coolest can't-resist. Elasticized drawstring waist. Slash pockets. Back patch pockets. Elasticized cuffs. • Slim: semi-tapered with a relaxed, slim leg and a hint of stretch • Sits at natural waist • Ankle length • 27 1/2" inseam Available in: Black Fabric & Care • 54% Cotton 46% Polyester • Machine Washable • Imported