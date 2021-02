Cíallette

Cherry Button

$26.83

Buy Now Review It

At Cíallette

Cherry Button is a Cherry Pink ring with a slight sparkle. It’s made with Silver domes and a Resin glazed finish. All rings have been made with care and love. They are handmade so there are slight imperfections unique to each ring. All rings should be taken care of as well as any precious jewel you own. Avoid excess water and try keep dry as much as possible.