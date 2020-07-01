Kosas

Chemistry Deodorant – Fragrance Free

$15.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kosas

Your pits need an AHA moment. This is a clean, stain-free deodorant with a unique blend of AHAs for the ultimate BO-fighting treatment. Bonus points: soothes skin, brightens, and helps prevent ingrown hairs. No aluminum. No baking soda. Only pit-nourishing ingredients allowed. Available in Fragrance Free and Serene Clean (super fresh, smells like a spa). *$5 from every Chemistry purchase at Kosas.com through 7/13 will be donated to The Loveland Foundation, an organization committed to supporting communities of color with a focus on Black women and girls.