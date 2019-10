Cheer Collection

Hypoallergenic Total Body L Shaped Pillow

$44.99

Buy Now Review It

Microfiber Oversized L shaped pregnancy pillow for a better sleep during any trimester Full-body solution for expectant mothers supports your back preventing sciatica and lower back pain Relieves pressure to many areas of the body, and reduces your need to toss and turn Tucks between your knees for help with back pain and temperature control Includes pillowcase with extra long zippered opening for easy removal for washing