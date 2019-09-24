Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
& Other Stories

Cheek & Lip Tint

$15.00
At & Other Stories
Highlighting and colouring cream for cheeks and lips that melts into the skin leaving it with a natural glow and a powdery finish. 5.5 ml/0.19 fl oz. Natural waxes and Vitamin E for a moisturizing effect Buildable coverage
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories Has The Chicest Beauty Line
by Us