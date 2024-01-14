Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Chantecaille
Cheek Gelee Blush
$77.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mecca
More from Chantecaille
Chantecaille
Liquid Lumière Highlighter
BUY
$36.00
$48.00
Violet Grey
Chantecaille
Blue Light Protection Hyaluronic Serum
BUY
$158.00
Nordstom
Chantecaille
Just Skin
BUY
$135.00
Mecca
Chantecaille
Just Skin
BUY
$118.00
Mecca
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted