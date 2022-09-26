United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Mango
Checked Pleated Skirt
$99.99
At Mango
Description Committed Collection. Flowy fabric. Pleated skirt. Checked print. Midi design. Side zip fastening. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection. Women Skirts Midi Material and washing instructions Composition: 63% polyester,34% viscose,3% elastane