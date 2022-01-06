Anthropologie

A perennial staple that's stood the test of time since its inception back in the 1850's, the humble trench coat is reinvented once again for this season's chillier climes. Staying true to the traditional silhouette, it's shaped with a single-breasted front and is fitted with a belt that cinches in at your hips. 63% polyester, 33% viscose, 4% elastane; 100% polyester lining Button fastening Long sleeves Single breasted Two exterior pockets Belted waist Dry clean