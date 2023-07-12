GreenPan

Chatham Hard Anodized Healthy Ceramic Nonstick

$54.99

Buy Now Review It

GreenPan’s Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating is free of PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium, so it will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s accidentally overheated Metal utensil safe, this pan's diamond-reinforced coating is incredibly durable Tough Hard Anodized body is scratch-resistant and designed to stand up to daily demands Oven and broiler safe up to 600°F Dishwasher safe for easy cleanup Durable glass lids for easy food monitoring, oven safe up to 425°F Matte stainless steel handles are riveted and ergonomic for a secure and comfortable grip Exclusive! Chatham Black Prime Midnight collection brings together flawless function and style. This frypan is crafted from durable hard anodized aluminum for maximum strength and scratch protection. The pan’s metal utensil safe Thermolon healthy ceramic nonstick coating is reinforced with diamonds for extra durability and effortless performance. Manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, our nonstick coating will never release toxic fumes, even if it’s accidentally overheated, so you can focus on the food. Drip-free edges allow for easy pouring and the polished stainless steel handle gives you a secure grip. Dishwasher safe. Oven safe up to 600°F. Limited lifetime warranty.