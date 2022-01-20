Bespoke Post

Charred American White Oak Mini Barrel

There’s a reason whiskey is so delicious: it’s spent a chunk of its life aging in huge wooden casks, allowing flavors to grow and harmonize over time. This one-liter version brings that process home, and works way faster because of the smaller scale. You can use it to age all kinds of booze, like moonshine, rum, tequila, gin, and even high-proof cocktails. The charred interior will infuse them with notes of smoke and oak distinct to your particular barrel. Each is handcrafted at a third-generation, family-owned factory in Jalisco, Mexico from first-use American White Oak that’s been charred (specifically, a classic #3 char) to create a smokier profile, and bound with black steel bands to prevent leakage. Built with first-use American White Oak #3 char Black steel bands Care: Cure with hot water before use (detailed instructions included) Aging is easy. Here’s how: Start by curing your barrel with hot water for three-to-five days to seal up any gaps. Fill up the tank with your base liquor using a funnel, seal it with the bung, and let it sit. Taste weekly. Those signature charred notes will start to develop within two or three weeks. (Don't wait too long, though, or evaporation may get the best of it.) When you’re ready, use the spigot to pour yourself a glass straight or bottle it out of the barrel.