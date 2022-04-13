Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation

$44.00

WHAT IT IS: A 16-hour natural glow foundation with buildable to medium coverage. This foundation hydrates, smoothes, blurs pores and brightens skin. WHAT IT DOES: Charlotte developed the skincare infused foundation to improve the look of skin with each application! The lightweight and long-wearing formula helps prevent pollutant particles from penetrating the skin and strengthens the skin barrier to improve skin quality over time. KEY INGREDIENTS: - Hyaluronic Acid: Hydrates skin and revitalizes the skin's outer, visible layers. - Rose Complex: Reduces the visible signs of fatigue for brightening and smoother skin. - Bix' Activ: Visibly reduces shine and the blurs the look of pores. HOW TO USE IT: - Buff outwards from the center of the face, across the cheek and down the jawline for a natural,healthy looking finish! - Pat on foundation to key areas that need more coverage then gently blend out in circular motions all over face! - To enhance results, set with with Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder and Airbursh Flawless Setting Spray.