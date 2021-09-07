Kitri x Jessie Bush

Charlotte Pink Floral Jacquard Top

£145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Kitri

*It drops in September, so sign up to the waiting list to be the first to know when it arrives. Sweet and smart, like Charlotte York. This luxurious cotton-blend jacquard top features an extra-large collar finished with contrasting white scalloped frills. The pink Edwardian florals were designed in-house — long live the limited run. Style yours with chunky biker boots like Jessie. Pink floral print Oversized collar with rouleaux ties Long, gathered puffy sleeves with elasticated cuffs Mother of pearl buttons Loose fit, boxy cut 60% Cotton, 38% Rayon, 2% Elastane Machine washable 30c UK size 8 measures 60.5cm/25in in length, bust 93cm/39in, waist 100cm/42in Model is 5'8" and wears UK size 8