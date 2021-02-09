Anthropologie

Charlize Sweater Midi Dress

£140.00 £112.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130212060106 ; Color Code: 015 Style this sweater dress with drop earrings and booties for a chic, occasion-ready ensemble. About Dolan Left Coast Founded in 2004, Jodie Dolan's eponymous womenswear line incorporates timeless, travel-inspired aesthetics into its designs. With an emphasis on mindful living and artisanal collaborations, Dolan's endlessly-wearable styles have achieved worldwide recognition - while maintaining their signature West Coast flair. 60% cotton, 40% viscose Midi silhouette Pullover styling Dry clean Imported Dimensions Falls 117cm from shoulder; hem hits at mid-calf