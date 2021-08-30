Vacation

Chardonnay Oil Spf 30

A lightweight SPF30 sunscreen oil made from chardonnay grapeseed oil that delivers an enviable, subtle shine while hydrating and protecting your skin. 3.4FL oz / 100ml Broad spectrum SPF 30 protection Reef-Friendly Formula Oxybenzone & Octinoxate Free PEG & Paraben Free Cruelty Free Vegan Dermatologist Tested Clean, Lightweight Feel Transparent On All Skin Tones Made from Champagne (Seeds) Delivers an Enviable, Subtle Shine Alluring, Effervescent “Grand Cru ‘86” Scent Hydrating & Nourishing Ingredients Packaging Made with Recycled Materials Chardonnay Grape Seed Oil Marula & Passion Fruit Seed Oil Jojoba & Shea Oil Bisabolol Vitamin E Full list of ingredients below