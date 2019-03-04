Destiny Boutique

Charcoal Facial Detox

$15.00 $9.23

No ethoxylates, mineral oils, formaldehyde donors, sulfates, parabens, artificial colors, fragrance or any of that scary stuff. This gentle, yet effective cleanser out performs many of the high end chemical derived products on the retail shelves today. Charcoal facial detox is formulated to clarify the skin with the best that nature has to offer. With activated charcoal, naturally derived gentle and mild cleanser that also offers smoothness and hydration, aloe vera to soothe and nurture, green tea and chamomille extract for anti-oxidant protection, extracts of billberry, sugar, bitter orange and lemon for their cellular refining and toning activity through their natural glycolic, lactic and tannic acid, this state-of-the-art facial detox leaves your skin feeling smooth and supple with a healthy and radiant glow. To use: use daily to gently exfoliate and rejuvenate without irritating or damaging skin. Pre-moisten face, apply cleanser, massage gently and rinse throughly. Avoid getting into eyes. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. Ingredients: water, decyl glucoside (and) sodium lauroyl lactylate (mild coconut and corn derived surfactants), botanical extract blend: water, vaccinium myrtillus (bilberry) extract, saccharum offi cinarum (sugar cane) extract,citrus aurantium dulcis (orange) fruit extract, citrus medicalimonum (lemon) extract, acer saccharum (sugar maple) extract, activated charcoal, guar hydroxypropyltrimonium chloride, tocopherol (vitamin e), lavandula angustifolia (lavender) oil, mentha piperita (peppermint) leaf oil, leuconostoc/radish root ferment filtrate (natural preservative), chamomilla recutita (chamomile flower extract),camellia sinensis leaf (green tea) extract, aloe barbadensis (aloe vera) leaf for greener tomorrow, our label stock is made out of stone and it is 100% tree free.