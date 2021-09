Standards and Practices

Chantel Cowel Neck Tank Dress

$78.00 $58.50

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

Denim label standards & practices is committed to delivering the fit, feel and style of your favorite designer jeans — without the hefty price tag. In addition to its affordable and on-trend assortment, the brand produces its denim using Ozone Technology, reducing its carbon footprint without sacrificing innovative design.