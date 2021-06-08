Ceremonia

Champú De Yucca & Witch Hazel

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ceremonia

The All-in-One Champú de Yucca & Witch Hazel is an ultra-hydrating, moisturizing shampoo for all hair types, boosting shine, while strengthening your strands and reducing frizz. The unique cocktail of natural ingredients Yucca Extract and Witch Hazel make this formula an effective cleanser without stripping your scalp's natural oils. Benefits Promotes healthy hair Boosts hair's shine Reduces frizz Ultra-hydrating and moisturizing