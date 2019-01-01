Tocca Voyage Collection (Chamonix): Uniquely beautiful and richly fragranced, this limited edition hand-poured candle will captivate the senses 3oz/85G candle in Chamonix (rosemary, pine) Approximate burn time: 30 hours Individually hand poured Jars are a luxurious thick frosted glass, use to hold jewelry or décor long after the candle is finished Made with a proprietary paraffin wax blend that includes natural vegetable wax and an all-cotton wick Opulent colors adorn the packaging, reflecting the unique destination and scent experience