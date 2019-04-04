Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFurniture
Burrow

Chaise Sofa

$1595.00
At Burrow
The classic sofa that you know and love. Seats three people, or more if you're into cuddling. The reversible cushions — one side tufted, one side solid — are made from our proprietary foam, formulated for lasting comfort.
Featured in 1 story
Small-Space Renters' Dilemmas Solved
by Elizabeth Buxton