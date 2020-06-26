Helinox

Chair One Camp Chair

$99.95 $74.95

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Set up base camp, whip out the Helinox Chair One Camp Chair, and suddenly your friends will regret their decision to sit on the ground or pull up a stump. This comfortable little chair uses a mesh seat suspended on a lightweight aluminum frame. Easy to set up and easy to break down, the Chair One Chair is ideal for car camping or even overnight backpacking trips when you want a little extra luxury around the camp fire. Its pole technology is the same that DAC uses in their high-end Helinox trekking poles and tent poles, and the hub-and-pole structure keeps the poles attached at the seat joints so all you have to do is unfold the poles and position the back and seat stays to ready them for the seat cover. When you're done at the camp site, the Chair One folds up small and easy into the included bag for easy travel and storage.