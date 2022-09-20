Cetaphil

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

At Target

Be kind to your sensitive skin with CETAPHIL Gentle Skin Cleanser, a creamy, non-foaming daily facial cleanser that's ideal for dry to normal skin types. This gentle yet effective face wash uses micellar technology to remove dirt, makeup and impurities while hydrating the skin, helping to keep your skin's natural pH balance in check. Formulated with a new blend of key ingredients: hydrating glycerin, panthenol (vitamin B5) to hydrate, soothe and preserve the skin barrier, and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to help smooth skin’s texture and retain skin’s moisture barrier. It hydrates and soothes as it cleans to reinforce the skin's natural moisture barrier and provide 48 hours of hydration when wiped off, helping to defend against 5 signs of skin sensitivity. Hypoallergenic, soap free, fragrance free, paraben free and sulfate free to clean without irritation and without clogging pores, leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth. Clinically tested for even the most sensitive skin.