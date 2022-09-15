Cetaphil

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser is a daily face and body cleanser for sensitive, normal or dry skin. Its friendly formula is clinically proven to remove dirt, makeup and impurities while preserving the skin's natural moisture barrier. Made with Glycerin, Niacinamide and Panthenol it gently yet effectively cleanses without causing dryness. Leaves skin feeling soft, smooth and healthy-looking. Defends against the 5 signs of skin sensitivity and also suitable for skin with common skin conditions.