Overstock

Cesena Faux Leather 360 Swivel Air Lift Office Chair

$91.99 $85.49

Buy Now Review It

At Overstock

Description Details: Work in comfort with the curved seat and generous padding of this armless office chair. Featuring a gas lift and swivel function, this chair is customizable to your workstation and provides easy access to filing cabinets. A steel frame offers sturdy support, and faux leather upholstery brings classic elegance to your home office. Features: Matte black steel frame 5 casters Antique brown or grey faux leather upholstery Curved, comfy seat 360-degree swivel Gas lift height adjust Dimensions: Overall: 20 inches wide x 20 inches Deep x 31-34 inches high Seat height: 18-21 inches Country of Origin: China Disclaimers & Disclosures: Assembly Required Installation/Assembly Instructions Specifications Item # 24192534 Dimensions 20.0 In. X 20.0 In. X 31.0 In. Style Casual, Industrial Material Faux Leather Type Desk Chairs, Swivel Assembly Assembly Required Chair Back Height Standard Color Brown, Grey Product Features Adjustable Height, Armless Model Number OF1012GY