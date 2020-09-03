United States
Cerra Jumper Clematis Blue Mouline
£115.00
At Studio B
Yep we alway love a good knit and this knitted blue mouline one is beautiful. Love the colours in the mouline type knit and this is soft in a cotton blend and a great shape with those statement sleeves. Soft rib-knitted jumper with dropped blouson sleeves that will pair well with almost everything in your wardrobe, a great staple knit! Cotton blend - 60% Cotton, 40% Acrylic. Sizing on this style: S = UK 8/10, M = UK 12, L = UK 14.