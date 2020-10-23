Rhapsody Studio

Ceramic Vases, Half Round

$34.00

Timeless Design with High-Quality Ceramic: Handcrafted elegant ceramic vase brings the modern boho-chic style to you. Delicate Decoration: Exquisite home decor. Works great in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, or anywhere as the wall decoration! It's also a stunning accent piece on the farmhouse table, bookshelf, coffee table or the dining table as the centerpieces Extensive Uses: This flower vase works perfectly with Fresh or Faux Flowers & Greenery. It's also an ideal match for succulent plants and air plants. You could also make it a wedding centerpiece or any holiday party and event decoration. Size and Color: Vase measures approximately 7.5 x 6.5 x 2.5 inches; vivid coral color; sturdy and durable. Safely Packed and Great Gift: artsy home accessory packed securely that could be your housewarming gift, mother's day gift, birthday gift, or a romantic gift for him or her!