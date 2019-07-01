Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
GHD
Ceramic Radial Hair Brushes
$40.00
$21.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Buy ghd Hair Brushes & Combs - ghd Ceramic Vented Radial Hair Brush 45mm Size 3 - 45mm
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Nylon Paddle Hair Brush
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Mason Pearson
Handy All Boar Brush
$230.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Ibiza
Collection Blonde Extended Cork Round Brush
$43.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Warren-Tricomi
Salon Small Thermal Metal Brush
$25.00
from
Beauty.com
BUY
More from GHD
DETAILS
GHD
Ghd Air Hair Dryer
£99.00
from
GHD
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Black Platinum+ 1-inch Styler ($249 Value)
$166.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush
C$219.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
GHD
Glide Professional Performance Hot Brush
$169.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
DETAILS
T3
Whirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron Set
$300.00
$249.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
VO5
Dry & Shine 2100w Hairdryer
£24.99
from
Very
BUY
DETAILS
Lei Care
Authentic Pink Jade Roller And Gua Sha Tool Set
$14.98
$11.88
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Real Techniques
Miracle Complexion Sponge Set
$9.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted