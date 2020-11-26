EverDreamCraft

Ceramic Pour Over Coffee Set

£28.22

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

The Coffee Pour Over set including one coffee pot, one filter cup and one silicon lid. Filter papers will be included as a gift! If you would like to purchase the kettle, please choose the kettle from the dropdown list. Dimension information is showed in the picture. ▪ Coffee Dripper: Ideal capacity for 400 mL (14.4 floz). Stylish design of the coffee pot is integrated by gorgeous Morandi colour. The coffee dripper has the stripper on the sides, which enable full extraction of the coffee flavor. The silicon lid can also be used as a coster for the coffee dripper.