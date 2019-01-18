REN

Centifolia™ Cleansing Gel

£17.00

A gentle gel cleanser for all skin types designed to leave skin clean, but not stripped of moisture. Developed to help soften and protect, this refreshing, sulfate-free gel removes make-up, oil and the day's dirt and pollution while toning, soothing and retaining the skin's natural moisture. Avoid contact with the eyes, and rinse with warm water if contact occurs. Results Skin is refreshed and cleansed, pores are minimised & skin is left soft and protected. How to use One pump will do it! Use damp hands to massage the cleanser into your face and neck, then rinse with warm water.