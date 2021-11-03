Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
L'Agence
Celine Slim Fringe Jacket
$450.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Revolve
Celine Slim Fringe Jacket
More from L’Agence
L'Agence
Janelle Denim Jacket
BUY
$325.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
L'Agence
Jodie Slip Dress
BUY
£470.00
Harrods
L'Agence
Margot Skinny Jeans In Blanc
BUY
£235.00
Harrods
L'Agence
Crawford Ribbed Stretch-modal Wide-leg Pants
BUY
£155.00
Net-A-Porter
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted