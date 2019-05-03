Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Céline
Celine Silk Trousers
$350.00
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Phoebe Philo Collection. Céline Silk Wide-Leg Pants. Fabric: 100% Mulberry Silk. Very Good. Minor wear at silk.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Tome
Ecru Taffeta Karate Pant
$695.00
from
Tome
BUY
DETAILS
Joseph
Chester Matte-silk Wide-leg Pants
$416.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Jerome Pant
$426.00
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Crepe Culottes
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Céline
DETAILS
Céline
Resort ‘17 Teal Wool Trousers
$290.00
from
eBay
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
Pirate Leather Sandals
£572.14
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
D-frame Acetate And Metal Glasses
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
Céline
Phoebe Philo Silk Top With Scarf Pre-fall 2013 Look #13
$399.00
from
eBay
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted