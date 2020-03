Deeba London

Celine Rani Wrap Dress

$454.52

At Deeba London

The Rani (meaning Queen in Hindi) is a full length satin silk wrap dress. Versatile and glamorous, the Rani wrap dress hugs you in all the right places. Contrasting block colour cuffs and hem add an extra pop to this statement piece. Wear around the house or dress up with a pair of heels to feel and look like a queen.