Make Beauty

Celeste E Verde Palette

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At MAKE Beauty

The set of colors in this palette is absolutely beautiful and alternates from many of the typical eyeshadows that are sold in mainstream beauty companies. The colors are very pigmented and creamy, however, the light blue shade does not really show up on my skin tone (very fair skin), which is disappointing, as it was the color I was most excited to try out. Nevertheless, if you really pack it in and use a wet brush, then you can see the blue come through. Overall, however, I highly recommend this palette; it is versatile and unique.