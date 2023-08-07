Coco de Mer

Cdm Pleasure No. 1 – The Seed

$283.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A small yet powerful silicone design that sits perfectly in your hand, while dual motors cradle the clitoris. With 10 vibration settings for the ultimate in personalised pleasure, this silky Seed is all you need. Pair it with: Coco de Mer Pure Delight Orgasm Balm Coco de Mer Enraptured Figment Massage Oil Coco de Mer Pleasure Renewed Toy Cleaner *Please note that due to the nature of this product, it must be sealed and in its original packaging to be eligible for a change of mind return.