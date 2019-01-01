Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Alterna

Caviar Infinite Color Vibrancy Serum

$27.20$34.00
At DermStore
Sure, you can tone your highlights in the shower, but what about after you step out? Opt for a protective serum that makes your fresh dye job look better than it did in the salon.
Featured in 1 story
This Weekend's Best Beauty Sale Is Bougie As Hell
by Samantha Sasso