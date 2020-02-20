Caudalie

Caudalie Vineactiv Glow Activating Anti-wrinkle Serum 30ml

Treat your skin to the smoothing and brightening benefits of Caudalie VineActiv Glow Activating Anti-Wrinkle Serum, a concentrated solution packed full of antioxidants and vitamins to protect skin whilst visibly reducing the appearance of wrinkles. With a lightweight, watery texture, the serum melts effortlessly into skin, delivering a host of beneficial ingredients that target wrinkles, loss of radiance and signs of stress. Antioxidant Polyphenols protect against stress and pollution; a patented ANTI CELL BURN-OUT COMPLEX™ reinforces skin's natural defences to help prevent against the impact of ageing; and Vitamins C and E brighten the complexion whilst protecting against free radicals. The serum's anti-ageing properties help to smoothen lines and wrinkles, and its dose of low weight Hyaluronic Acid hydrates and plumps skin with moisture for a youthful-looking complexion. Expect younger-looking skin with renewed radiance and resilience. Suitable for all skin types. Non comedogenic. Dermatologically tested. Please Note: Formulated with Squalane that is plant derived.