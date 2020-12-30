Joss & Main

Cathina Task Chair

$147.99 $132.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Inspired by iconic mid-century modern design, this task chair brings sleek sophistication to your home office ensemble. The stylish seat features a bentwood shell in a rich walnut wood grain finish, while its cushioned surface is upholstered with easy-to-clean polyurethane leather upholstery. Sporting a gleaming chrome finish, the metal five-point base includes a 360° swivel mechanism and five hooded caster wheels, while a lever-operated pneumatic lift adjusts the seat height from 18.5" to 23.2" H.