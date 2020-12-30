United States
Joss & Main
Cathina Task Chair
$147.99$132.00
At Joss & Main
Inspired by iconic mid-century modern design, this task chair brings sleek sophistication to your home office ensemble. The stylish seat features a bentwood shell in a rich walnut wood grain finish, while its cushioned surface is upholstered with easy-to-clean polyurethane leather upholstery. Sporting a gleaming chrome finish, the metal five-point base includes a 360° swivel mechanism and five hooded caster wheels, while a lever-operated pneumatic lift adjusts the seat height from 18.5" to 23.2" H.