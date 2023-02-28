Courant

LUXURY DESIGN MEETS HIGH TECH: Custom made to elevate tech to a new design level. We add premium Italian designer leather, durable high-grade aluminum alloy, and a braided nylon cable to our smart wireless charging technology. Proving, once again, that tech can be cutting edge and stylish. CONVENIENT, FAST WIRELESS CHARGING: Without fumbling with cords, place your phone on the Qi-certified wireless charger for up to 10W charging. We designed our wireless chargers with a large 3 coil charging area to make charging alignment effortless. PREMIUM MATERIALS: Our premium Italian leather is the high-end designer’s leather of choice. It is more than beautiful. It is also “gold-rated” and Blue Angel Certified, which are the highest environmental and sustainability ratings in the industry. SLEEK AND VERSATILE : The valet-style wireless charger provides an all-in-one place to charge your device and keep your accessories organized. It seamlessly blends into your home and lifestyle. The weighted, non-slip construction makes sure it stays where you place it. It is ideal for entryways and bedside tables. QI-CERTIFIED COMPATIBILITY AND SAFETY: Our Qi certified technology protects your phone from overheating, overcharging and overvoltage. Wirelessly charge Qi-certified devices including phones from Apple, Samsung, Google, LG and more. The iPhone 12 & 13 models, while Qi compatible, can be more sensitive to the placement on wireless chargers than prior Apple models. They may require extra care when aligning the phone and charger.