Minted

Catch All Pouch Set

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Minted

All Catch All Pouch Sets are design challenge winners. Store your essentials in style. These limited edition zippered pouch sets feature fresh fabric prints from our community of independent artists and can be personalized with a FREE foil-pressed leather tag. The set includes two sizes, perfect for travel and everyday items like cosmetics, pens, cords, toiletries and more. Made from durable 100% cotton with a contrast color zipper accent and leather zipper pull. • Optional FREE personalization available; includes a custom foil-pressed leather tag • Includes two pouches • Small: 7.75” x 5.25” • Large: 11” x 7“ • 100% durable cotton • Contrast color zipper finished with genuine leather zipper pull • Imported • Care instructions: Spot clean