JordyGiftz

Cat Fluffy Rug Carpet For Bedroom

$33.35 $26.68

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

♥ Cute Cat Bedroom Rug Carpet for Bedroom, Nursery, non-slip bathmat, Kawaii rug for living room, kids bedroom soft mat, Cute Room Decor ♥ Can be used as cat's bed ♥ High water-absorbency will make your feet dry and comfortable ♥ Thick, soft feeling ♥ Non-slip, bottom grip ♥ Maintenance: use a vacuum cleaner for daily care, stains and spills can be wiped with a wet towel ♥ Washing: Gentle hand wash / use neutral detergent / hang in the shade / wash with maximum temperature of 40℃ / do not expose to the sun, do not dry / do not bleach / do not iron. Sizes: M- 50x80cm L- 60x90cm XL- 80x120cm