Urban Outfitters

Castella Floral Chair

$899.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 69217974; Color Code: 041 A vintage-inspired standout to your coziest spaces, our Castella chair features a minimalist profile with chunky cushions upholstered all over in ultra-soft, floral-print polyester. Armless design features a wide back with ruched detailing for texture and dimension. Available exclusively at Urban Outfitters. Features - Upholstered floral chair from our Castella collection - Armless silhouette with a minimalist profile - Pairs perfectly with the Castella Floral Ottoman - Some assembly required - UO exclusive Content + Care - Ottoman sold separately - Assembly required - instructions included - Polyester, wood - Spot clean - Imported Size - Dimensions: 36”l x 33.5”w x 27”h - Seat dimensions: 36”l x 33.5”w x 12.3”h - Seat height: 16.5” - Leg height/clearance: 1.2”, removable - Weight: 40 lbs - Shipping package dimensions: 36”l x 33.5”w x 27”h - Shipping package weight: 45 lbs