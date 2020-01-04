Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Naadam
Cashmere Turtleneck Dress Camel
$195.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Naadam
One and done.
Need a few alternatives?
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Naadam
Naadam
Unisex Cashmere Hoodie Smoke
$175.00
from
Naadam
BUY
Naadam
Cashmere Ribbed Cropped Cardigan Black
$165.00
$115.50
from
Naadam
BUY
Naadam
Ribbed Jumpsuit Dark Ginger
$175.00
from
Naadam
BUY
Naadam
Cashmere Tracksuit Jogger Cement
$175.00
from
Naadam
BUY
More from Dresses
BB Dakota
Couldn't Be Sweater Cowl Neck Sweater Dress
$118.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Lira
Lola Long Sleeve Stripe Turtleneck Sweater Dress
$68.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted