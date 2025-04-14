Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Quinn
Cashmere Sweatshirt
$138.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Quinn
A simple cashmere sweatshirt, to get you through every day. Pairs perfectly with boyfriend jeans or high waisted skinnies.
Featured in 1 story
How To Layer Sweaters For Extra Warmth & Style
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Need a few alternatives?
I Love Mr. Mittens
Jackie Balloon Sleeve Wool Sweater
$480.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
H&M
Faux Fur Top
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Topshop Boutique
Extreme Long Sleeve Knitted Jumper
$115.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Sunday Best
Steel Sweater
$80.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Quinn
Quinn
Microwave Popcorn Just Sea Salt 3 Bags
$4.13
from
Jet
BUY
More from Sweaters
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Styling Tips
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Track Pants & All The Sports I Didn't Play...
Track! Is! Back! And it's loud and crinkly. My middle school P.E. teacher, Ms. Hobbs, always sported a navy pair and you could hear her before you could
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
There is no greater heartbreak than getting the chance to hang out outdoors in 70 degree weather — only to be improperly dressed. It’s a Goldilocks
by
Michelle Li
Fashion
A Week Of Wearing Hiking Boots For Non-Hiking Purposes
In elementary school, my best friend Sean had a uniform: those iguana tees that donated a portion of the proceeds to WWF, cargo shorts, and intense hiking
by
Michelle Li
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted