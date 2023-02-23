United States
J.Crew
Cashmere Pointelle Cricket Sweater
$168.00$126.00
At J.Crew
Product Details We upgraded our cashmere collection with finer, loftier fibers to make the soft stuff, somehow, even softer. And because we like to make a lasting impression, our new cashmere is also more enduring than ever - in both quality and style. This heritage-inspired sweater features a V-neckline, dainty pointelle details and a tipped collar. We're proud to support responsible cashmere production through our partnership with the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a nonprofit that promotes sustainable agricultural development across the globe. As the foundation's first U.S. member, we source cashmere that is certified to the AbTF's The Good Cashmere Standard®, which ensures the welfare of the cashmere goats, protects natural resources and improves the working conditions of farmers and farmworkers in Inner Mongolia. Plus, it was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 100% cashmere. Hand wash. Import. Select stores. Item BO179.