United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Everlane
Cashmere Mock Neck Sweater
$125.00$33.73
At Nordstrom Rack
About This Item Details Snuggle up in a cashmere sweater finished with raglan sleeves and a mock neck during the chilly season. - Mock neck - Long raglan sleeves - Slips on over head - Solid - Banded neck, cuffs, and hem - Cashmere construction - Approx. 23" length - Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. This item cannot be shipped to Canada. This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Fiber Content 100% Cashmere Care Hand wash cold, dry flat