White + Warren

Cashmere Embroidered Floral Crewneck

$425.00 $340.00

Buy Now Review It

At White + Warren

Calling all flower enthusiasts: This crewneck is a feminine update to the classic cashmere sweater with its dainty hand-embroidered blooms. The relaxed fit enhances its comfort, while the blouson sleeves add to its nostalgic feel. Wear it often, with everything from jeans to skirts.